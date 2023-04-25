Lothar Matthäus hits out at Bayern Munich execs again after disaster at Mainz

Lothar Matthäus didn’t hold back in his criticism after Bayern Munich’s hapless 3-1 defeat to Mainz 05. Speaking for Sky Sport after the match, the former Bayern star had the current executives — particularly CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić — square in his sights.

“Kahn and Salihamidžić have to question themselves: What did we do wrong? What’s not working? Was the change of coach at the right time?” Matthäus asked rhetorically, in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “In the end, the change of coach brought nothing. Especially after today’s defeat, you can say it really brought nothing.

“They’ve let too many things slide, in my opinion. They protected themselves and didn’t make clear statements. Now they really have to come out and speak up clearly — and also be critical of themselves.”

The team’s poor run of results under new manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up a whole can of worms and brought all the critics out of the woodwork. And the war of words with Matthäus extends back further — since the firing of Julian Nagelsmann, when Matthäus challenged the board’s line, and the board struck back.

Bayern could sure use a series of positive results to finish the season. They’ll get their chance Sunday when they host Hertha BSC.

