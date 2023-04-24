Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel has “strong interest” in Mason Mount

According to a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wants to bring his former player, Chelsea FC midfielder Mason Mount, to the Bundesliga.

Mount, however, has a lot of outside interest — in addition to Chelsea wanting to re-sign him. Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, and Manchester United are all very interested in the 2020/21 Champions League winner.

Mount’s current deal with Chelsea ends in 2024:

Thomas Tuchel is showing ‘strong interest’ in his former Chelsea player Mason Mount following his appointment at Bayern Munich. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in the midfielder, under contract at Chelsea until 2024. On Friday, a direct conversation took place between Todd Boehly and Mount, where his importance and a desire to keep him was reiterated. The dialogue has been interpreted inside Chelsea as a positive development.

Mount, who can play a number of roles including attacking midfielder, central midfield (No. 8), right-wing, and left-wing, could be a nice, versatile piece for Tuchel to have, but at what price? And how would his presence require movement for other pieces on the roster?

Those things remain to be seen (if the move comes to fruition), but this is a sign that things on the Bayern Munich roster could be changing this summer. Even interest in a player like Mount — given the connection between the coach and his former charge — shows that there could be a lot action during the summer transfer window.

This is the second rumor in the last month indicating that Tuchel wants Mount at Bayern Munich as well.