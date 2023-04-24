Report: Bayern Munich execs wanted Kasper Schmeichel until Julian Nagelsmann pushed for Yann Sommer

When Manuel Neuer broke his leg, Bayern Munich was sent into scramble mode.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić cut short his vacation and the club personnel grouped put their heads together to formulate a plan.

Curiously, a report was released from kicker journalist Georg Holzner, which stated that the person who pushed for the acquisition of Yann Sommer over some of the other candidates — namely Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel — was former coach Julian Nagelsmann:

Yann Sommer was mainly Julian Nagelsmann’s wish, while the people in charge would have preferred Kasper Schmeichel and were in advanced talks with him. The Dane was ready to sign for six months, but Nagelsmann wanted a German speaking keeper on a longer contract.

The rationale that Nagelsmann allegedly had was sound and smart, but the timing of the release of this story — while Bayern Munich is cracking at the foundation in every possible way — is extremely...curious.

Whatever the case, Sommer was the best possible option, but his presence surely will make things crowded next season when Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Alexander Nübel, and Johannes Schenk could all be in the goalkeeper training sessions.