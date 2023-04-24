Like many others these days, Hasan Salihamidžić’s future might also be in doubt at Bayern Munich

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the future of Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić might also be in question:

Internally, there are doubts over Hasan Salihamidžić and whether he’s competent enough for FC Bayern. There are opinions that the club is too big for him.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also had information regarding Salihamidžić’s status with the club (via @iMiaSanMia):

There’s also an internal discussion over Salihamidžić, but his position is not being questioned for now. Kahn’s job is the one in jeopardy. Kahn won’t be dismissed immediately, but it’s very possible he won’t stay next season. There’ll be a big analysis this summer.

A divisive figure in the eyes of some, Salihamidžić has a decent enough track record with his personnel moves (more hits than misses, though he has some notable whiffs), the sporting director has not, however, always been the best at interpersonal dynamics within the front office.

Salihamidžić infamously feuded with former sextuple-winning coach Hansi Flick and his coaching staff before changing his ways and working in a more consultative fashion with former coach Julian Nagelsmann — the manager who Salihamidžić was convinced would lead Bayern Munich’s next generation.

When the feelings of Salihamidžić and his fellow executives Oliver Kahn and Herbert Hainer, changed their mind on Nagelsmann’s fit within the club, it showed the kind of rash decision-making — and dramatic shift away from what was thought to be a concrete plan — not often seen within the walls of Säbener Straße.

Is the most stable club in the world about to be rocked with another monumental change to its management structure?