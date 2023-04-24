Is Bayern Munich about to clean house in its executive suite?

Losing can make people do crazy things.

For Bayern Munich, one ill-timed loss to Bayer Leverkusen (thanks Xabi Alonso!) set off a remarkable chain of events that included sacking Julian Nagelsmann, the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, getting bounced from the DFB-Pokal and Champions League, a locker room fight, and the fall from first place in the Bundesliga.

Sure, it was not just that one loss, but that match (and Julian Nagelsmann’s desire to go skiing after it) was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Now, even some of those people who made the decision to fire Nagelsmann are, well, under fire per kicker journalist George Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

In the past few weeks and months, Herbert Hainer’s word has been losing weight inside the club, even though he’s the chairman of the supervisory board. Uli Hoeneß is currently the strong man on the board. Hoeneß is aware it was him who chose the current people in charge to replace him and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge — and could now correct his choices. It’s unimaginable that things will continue the way they are next season.

This has been a dark, calamitous few weeks at Bayern Munich and mostly everyone is just pressing to finish the 2022/23 season. What happens after that is anyone’s guess, but the safe bet is that no one — players, coaches, or executives — probably feels overly secure about their own future right now.