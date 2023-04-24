CEO Oliver Kahn’s job under fire at Bayern Munich, future to be decided next month

It’s not to say that if Bayern Munich had not made the decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Thomas Tuchel, they wouldn’t be in the exact same position they are now: 2nd in the Bundesliga, and out of both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League. However, the optics that now surround the club’s front office and board are less than ideal, to say the very least.

Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidzic and Herbert Hainer have all repeatedly backed their decision to replace Nagelsmann with Tuchel despite Bayern having only won twice in seven times of asking across all competitions. The club is on the verge of finishing the season trophyless for the first time in quite some time, but the front office insists that Nagelsmann wasn’t meeting the sporting requirements desired by the club and that’s mostly what caused them to feel that it was time to make the change.

After the 3-1 loss to Mainz over the weekend, there were naturally calls for Kahn’s job as CEO to be seriously reassessed. In his role as CEO, he is chiefly responsible for managing the overall operations of the club’s executive board and oversee personnel decisions. He 100% backed Tuchel coming on board — perhaps one of the more revolutionary decisions he’s made since replacing Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, along with his “FC Bayern Ahead” initiative.

Per information from Sky Sports Florian Plettenberg, despite the club’s calamitous run of results across all competitions ever since Tuchel’s appointment, there won’t be any sackings of Bayern’s front office members, though Kahn’s is under immense pressure now. The club’s supervisory board prefers to wait until after the end of the season to make any big personnel decisions with regards to the front office and executive board. Kahn’s job is “at risk,” but he will, at the very least, finish out the season as Bayern’s CEO, while he’s also strongly linked with a spot on the DFL’s executive board, with elections set to take place this summer.

SportBild chief Bayern reported Christian Falk also backed up the information shared by Plettenberg, adding that Brazzo’s position is also somewhat under fire, but that would only be a secondary move after Kahn if a change were to materialize at some point. It’s now understood that the club’s supervisory board will hold a meeting on May 22nd, during which Kahn’s future will be discussed and determined. There won’t be any big decisions made before that date, as far as we know.