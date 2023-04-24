Bavarian Podcast Works S5E42: Should the Bayern Munich board resign? + Serious doubts about Thomas Tuchel

So in about three weeks, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of both competitions and are no longer leaders in the Bundesliga. The football is dire and coach Thomas Tuchel seems to lack any answers. The majority of the questions, however, will be directed at the men at the top — Oliver Kahn, Herbert Hainer, and Hasan Salihamidzic.

In this episode, INNN and Fergus talk about the following:

Is it time for the Bayern Munich board to go?

Who is the #1 culprit behind the current state of affairs?

The curious case of Hasan Salihamidzic and his work as a sporting director.

Oliver Kahn’s lack of vision, his role in sacking Julian Nagelsmann, and the consequences.

What does Herbert Hainer even DO?

The lingering influence of Uli Hoeness — how much power does the current board actually have?

How the absence of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is felt at all levels.

A final word on whether the board should stay or go.

Is Thomas Tuchel still the right guy for the job?

Doubts about the coach’s judgement — lineups, tactics, player selection.

What kind of transfers should Tuchel be given?

The absurd scenario: Could Julian Nagelsmann ... return to Bayern Munich?

Are there any alternatives to Tuchel?

Putting the season into perspective.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.