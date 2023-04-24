Report: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies could be out for the season

It’s hit upon hit for Bayern Munich. The German Rekordmeister’s slide down the Bundesliga table was compounded by an early injury that forced Canadian star Alphonso Davies off the pitch. The left-back is potentially done for the remainder of the season.

Per FCBayern.com, Davies “will be out of action for FC Bayern for the time being” with “a muscle strain in his left hamstring.” Davies had pulled up on a sprint in only the ninth minute of action and was replaced by Noussair Mazraoui, with starting right wing-back João Cancelo moving to his spot on the left to accommodate.

Hamstring injuries are no light matter, and via Az, the speculation is that the season might now be done for the Canadian international. Bayern’s final game is on May 27th at Köln, while a “best-case” return would see Davies back in mid-May.

Bayern’s left-back depth has now been strained to the breaking point as well, with the Davies injury coming atop Lucas Hernández’s extended absence since his ACL tear at the FIFA Men’s World Cup. Fortunately, Cancelo’s loan arrival from Manchester City at the end of the January transfer window has brought capable reinforcements. Mazraoui, Josip Stanišić, and the also newly-arrived Daley Blind are other options at the position.

