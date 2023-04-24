Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich 100% buying striker this summer per Fabrizio Romano; FC Barcelona eyeing Bayern’s Noussair Mazraoui; Liverpool still in on Jude Bellingham; Lionel Messi’s next transfer?; Chelsea’s next coach?; and MORE!

If there was any doubt about whether or not Bayern Munich would really drop big bucks this summer on a new No. 9, you can seemingly put that to rest. According to Fabrizio Romano, the club will “100%” add a new striker this summer:

Bayern Munich are set to try signing a new striker as a priority this summer, though there is currently no fresh update on the future of Tottenham star Harry Kane. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that the appointment of a new manager at Spurs and the state of the project next season could be crucial in determining Kane’s future. “The club (Bayern) already planning for big changes in the summer — including new centre striker,” Romano said. “However, there is no update on Bayern and Harry Kane; Daniel Levy wants to keep him and Tottenham will insist to keep him, but new project and new coach will be crucial to understand his future. Bayern will 100% bring in new striker in the summer, it was not planned in January or February but it’s guaranteed now with Tuchel.”

Bayern has reportedly dropped Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Werder Bremen’s Niclas Fullkrug — two of the more affordable options on the market — from its list of candidates. Lille’s Jonathan David is also — allegedly — not being considered.

Who does that leave? Well, a longshot in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, and uber-expensive options like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Given the financial dynamics of things, Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund might be the most affordable talent available, but his experience — particularly on the big stage — might not be at the requisite level that Bayern Munich needs.

Noussair Mazraoui took over for the injured Alphonso Davies and put in a solid shift during Bayern Munich’s 3-1 loss to Mainz 05, but it remains to be seen what the club has in store for him next season.

As of now, there is some congestion at the outside back positions, but Joao Cancelo is only on loan from Manchester City, the club will attempt (again) to sell Bouna Sarr, and both Benjamin Pavard and Alphonso Davies are expected to undergo contract discussions — with both players already drawing interest from other rich clubs:

According to reports from Christian Falk, Barcelona are keeping an eye on the Moroccan international’s situation in Bavaria. The Catalans know well that he could be available for a discount come June, especially after how he expressed his anger. It is not the first time Xavi Hernandez’s side have been linked with Mazraoui for the Blaugranas have keenly followed him back from his days at Ajax. They were desperate to sign him last summer as a replacement for Sergino Dest but could not match the financial terms Bayern Munich threw his way. However, Germany has been far from paradise for the 25-year-old. He has only made 13 Bundesliga appearances and six starts so far this season, providing three assists in the process and has fallen below Benjamin Pavard on the pecking order. While it is true is that since Mazraoui suffered a health issue earlier this season, he has not found game-time since making a return after a stint on the sidelines. Things have failed to improve for him under new manager Thomas Tuchel either. Given Barcelona’s dire need for a right-back, Mazraoui’s signing would not come out of the blue if it materialized.

If you are keeping track at home, we can add Barca to the mix with Arsenal FC, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and West Ham as clubs who would like to bring in Mazraoui.

Liverpool FC has players like Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Chelsea FC’s Mason Mount in its crosshairs, but there are also reports that the Reds are not giving up on a pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Christian Falk has refuted suggestions that Liverpool are completely out of the race for Jude Bellingham this summer. The Merseysiders – and Jurgen Klopp in particular – are understood to have retained hope that they could still land the German’s top target in the upcoming window. One man who could help facilitate that dream is a close friend of Jurgen Klopp’s in Slaven Stanic who could link up with Sebastian Kehl at Dortmund. “I don’t think that, at the moment, Jude Bellingham will stay at Dortmund for another year. So that’s the bad news for Liverpool,” the BILD journalist wrote in an exclusive reveal for CaughtOffside. “But the good news is that I heard from Liverpool that the club is not out of the race. They are still hoping to have a chance. They pulled out because the money around the deal is too much, but at the moment no other club is paying it, so they see a chance still and they have a piece of the puzzle which could help in this matter. Slaven Stanic, a good friend of Jürgen Klopp’s, is now still working for the management of the Liverpool boss. And now he’s in talks to become the right-hand man of Sebastian Kehl, Dortmund’s sporting director, as sport coordinator. “And he knows, of course, about the big interest of Klopp in Bellingham and could be a middleman to bring both sides together. So it’s not off the table. And now there is hope in Liverpool that perhaps they could come back to the negotiating table again. But Liverpool are out if anyone pays €150m earlier than the Reds. However, I think this personality can help. Jürgen Klopp is always saying ‘we have no chance, we have no chance’. Don’t believe him – he’s also still hoping.”

Bayern Munich’s season has been knocked upside down.

The DFB-Pokal run is over, the Champions League hopes have been crushed, and now fan have been left to pick up all of the pieces, while hoping like hell that the squad can remain focused enough to capture the Bundesliga (which is no sure thing at this point):

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05.

The fallout from Bayern Munich’s elimination at the hands of Manchester City including the Oliver Kahn getting ousted rumors, Thomas Tuchel’s blame game, the team’s collapse since the hiring of Tuchel, and more!

Transfer talk including Bayern Munich’s striker list — which has two less names these days, including Hasan Salihamidžić failing to take accountability for the lack of a Robert Lewandowski contingency plan.

It still seems unfathomable that Lionel Messi could move to Al Hilal, but more meetings are expected to happen soon:

#Messi, a new meeting with #AlHilal representatives will take place in Paris on May 1st, the following day of the match between #PSG and #Lorient.



The club will confirm the intention of making him the highest-paid player in football history (ca $400m/season). ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bTmiEfsWTw — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 22, 2023

As seen above, Arsenal FC might have stiff competition from Liverpool FC for Chelsea FC’s Mason Mount, but do not seem to care as the Gunners do not seem to care:

Arsenal are watching Mason Mount’s evolving situation at Chelsea and could rival Liverpool for his signature this summer.

Mount was linked to Bayern Munich in the past and does have a connection with Thomas Tuchel, but much like Harry Kane, he seems more likely to stay in England.

Here is a little more info on Mount as well:

News #Mount: Talks about a new contract beyond 2024 are still very complicated. Chelsea is aware of the fact that Liverpool is pushing for him! #MCFC is also interested in signing him. Biggest problem: His salary demands! Understand that there are demands from around €5m to… pic.twitter.com/I0sTmFGEB9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2023

