Is Mathys Tel going to be a winger for Bayern Munich?

In the light of Bayern Munich’s recent striker and scoring woes, they have been actively pursuing a big name to take the spot for the number 9. Mathys Tel, whom Bayern picked up from Stade Rennais at the start of the season, is another candidate to play up front. Recently, the club said that he will play regularly after the Bavarians were dumped out of the Champions League, but it may not be at the striker position.

According to a report from Sport Bild journos Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), both Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will both be at the club next season, with the plan being to bring in a new striker, Choupo becoming the reserve striker again, and Tel being an option on the wing.

With people clamoring for Tel to play more despite Bayern going after a marksman up front, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to play a two-striker formation? Just lobbying an idea to maximize both Tel and whoever Bayern will be bringing in.