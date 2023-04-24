Are Leon Goretzka’s days at Bayern Munich numbered?

It was just in the COVID-addled year of 2020 that many Bayern Munich fans finally thought the club had settled on its next generation midfield.

Thiago Alcantara was battling through injuries and had already indicated that he might be seeking to move on, but the tandem of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka had started to emerge as quite the partnership — one that could conceivably rule to roost for club and country.

Things, however, have changed.

Kimmich has become a player that no Bayern Munich coach would dare cross (or even give a day off), while Goretzka has become the object of ire from some fans and the new coach, Thomas Tuchel.

According to Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is seeking another midfielder to add to the mix:

In addition to a striker, Bayern and Thomas Tuchel are looking for a defensively strong and ball playing defensive midfielder to support Joshua Kimmich in the middle of the pitch.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau also had a similar spin on his podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are seriously considering strengthening the midfield, regardless of the signing of Konrad Laimer. A player that brings control and creativity, which have been missing since Thiago left the club, is sought-after. The people in charge are not happy at all with Leon Goretzka this season. His lack of consistency is worrying. They expect him to improve his performances.

It would be interesting to note, however, that Kimmich — for all of the good that he does — does not have a defined midfield role. He’s not a box-to-box threat. He’s not a ball-controlling, point-guard type. He’s not a destroyer. He is good, but finding a partner for him might prove to be difficult as his style of player might be hard to meld with.

Say what you will about Goretzka, but he had figured out how to work with Kimmich and vice versa. If true, though, this report would seem to indicate that Goretzka might need to look for a new home. A new midfielder, plus Kimmich, Ryan Gravenberch, and once-desired RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer (no one really knows how Thomas Tuchel feels about him).