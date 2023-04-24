 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Off the Crossbar: Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann to be rehired as corporate recruitment manager

Welcome back, boss!

By R.I.P. London Teams
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Now that Bayern Munich are out of the Champions League, many people were wondering if previous head coach Julian Nagelsmann would have done better than Thomas Tuchel did. To this day, it remains one of the most bizarre decisions the board has made. Nevertheless, it looks like he will come back in a different role at the club:

Apparently, the account is a sort of job hiring platform as the moderators post job listings for football jobs around the world. But what about that tweet with Nagelsmann? Is he really coming back?

Nope.

So yeah, he’s not really coming back as corporate recruitment manager. Nagelsmann’s image was just used by the recruitment agency for the advertisement. Considering that it came out not too long after Bayern’s elimination from the UCL, they knew that dialogue about Nagelsmann will come up and thus capitalized on the traffic in Twitter. Smart lads.

