FL oz means Flying to Oz: Bayern Munich planning trip to Australia after the Bundesliga season

“Oz-some”, eh mate?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Aerial View Of The Sydney Cricket Ground And The Sydney Football Stadium Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is one of the biggest clubs in the world. As part of maintaining that status, they visit different countries across the globe for brand exposure and marketing. Famous examples include visits to China and the United States. Word on the road is Bayern will participate in a mini tournament in the summer with Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, and AS Roma in Singapore (with potential destinations in mind too). Now, Bayern are going further south to Australia (per Tz’s Manuel Bonke as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are planning a marketing trip to Australia in the week after the last Bundesliga game against Köln on May 27. A friendly game against an all-star team from the Australian A-League is likely to take place in Sydney, though a final decision hasn’t been made yet.

Once the Bundesliga season finishes, Bayern will have a week off before they jet off to the other side of the globe to play against the best of the A-League. It’s gonna be hot down there so have your sunscreen ready, boys!

