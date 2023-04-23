Thomas Tuchel currently under criticism from the Bayern Munich front office, dismissal not an option

Bayern Munich have one month of football left to play this season and then it is time for everyone at the club to think long and hard about what went wrong. At the moment, nobody seems willing to be held accountable for Bayern’s disastrous run in all three competitions.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia), the management is now pointing fingers at Thomas Tuchel – who has only been in charge for just over three weeks – for failing to deliver expected outcomes. Tuchel’s player rotation and his selection of the starting XI are currently under criticism by the front office.

It is becoming extremely absurd how Oliver Kahn and co. are trying their best to shift the blame while being in denial of the fact that some of their decisions have hindered Bayern’s treble run.

Despite internal criticism of Tuchel, the management has no intention of dismissing him and intends to conduct a thorough evaluation of his work starting next season.