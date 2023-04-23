Bayern Munich roster set for massive overhaul, even Thomas Müller on shaky ground

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s roster could look a lot different next season.

Even club legend Thomas Müller’s future is in doubt in Bavaria these days:

There will be many decisions regarding departures this summer. It’s not ruled out that even Müller’s future will be discussed. There’s always been discussion when Müller doesn’t start, regardless of his form, & there are fears that would create unrest next season.

If you want to make a list to visualize the potential moves, get your reading glasses ready as this is where the current group stands for next season based on the latest reports:

Leroy Sané: Summer contract negotiations.

Summer contract negotiations. Benjamin Pavard: Summer contract negotiations.

Summer contract negotiations. Alphonso Davies: Summer contract negotiations.

Summer contract negotiations. Lucas Hernandez: Summer contract negotiations.

Summer contract negotiations. Joao Cancelo: End of loan from Manchester City, potential acquisition, and contract negotiations.

End of loan from Manchester City, potential acquisition, and contract negotiations. Thomas Müller: Odd man out in the attack?

Odd man out in the attack? Noussair Mazraoui: Unhappy and has outside interest, but club wants to keep him.

Unhappy and has outside interest, but club wants to keep him. Ryan Gravenberch: Unhappy and has outside interest, but club wants to keep him.

Unhappy and has outside interest, but club wants to keep him. Marcel Sabitzer: End of loan with Manchester United, potential sale.

End of loan with Manchester United, potential sale. Serge Gnabry: Potential sale.

Potential sale. Sadio Mané: Potential sale.

Potential sale. Bouna Sarr: Potential sale.

Potential sale. Daley Blind: Likely free transfer away.

Likely free transfer away. Arijon Ibrahimovic: Loan candidate.

Loan candidate. Paul Wanner: Loan candidate.

Loan candidate. Johannes Schenk: Loan candidate.

This does not even include Leon Goretzka, who has drawn the ire of Tuchel — or the quartet of goalkeepers (Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Alexander Nubel, and Sven Ulreich), which will surely be shaved down by two during the summer transfer window.

Surely, not all of those players will leave, but there is a lot of potential for upheaval.