Bayern Munich Frauen deliver an 8-2 win over SC Freiburg

Tor! Tor! Tor! Bayern Munich absolutely poured it on SC Freiburg in a ten-goal extravaganza in the Frauen-Bundesliga. The win keeps the Frauen atop the table with four games to go, and concluded with a familiar scoreline for the Bavarian faithful — 8 goals to 2.

Carolin Simon’s gorgeous free kick delivery in the eleventh minute found her opposite full-back Maximiliane Rall at the far post in an early sign of things to come. Highlights below:

Center-back Saki Kumagai poached a goal after a deflected save of Georgia Stanway in the eighteenth minute. Three minutes later, Simon got herself on the scoresheet with a powerful free kick from just outside the box — her second act of set piece heroics on the day.

By the fourth goal things were becoming routine. Klara Bühl drove down the left flank and her cross bounced off Sydney Lohmann into the net at 29’. At 31’ Lina Magull pounced on a poor defensive touch and slid Rall through for her brace. Freiburg found themselves pulled apart completely by Bühl again at 36’, and this time it was Lohmann again sliding at the back post.

An errant decision to come out by Bayern keeper Mala Grohs led to an early concession in the second half, but the home side weren’t done, if somewhat quieted. Jovana Damnjanović — earning a start at striker — placed a first-time volley right in the Freiburg keeper’s gloves. The final two home goals came near the end. In the 80th minute, Magull squared to substitute Lea Schüller inside the box for Bayern’s seventh. Three minutes later she nearly got one herself, hitting the post from distance before Klara Bühl poked home the rebound.

A late penalty gave Freiburg their second, but the game was more than a little done by then.

Now Bayern’s task is simple: win their remaining four games and they win the league! Wolfsburg are still in fine form themselves and are coming off a smashing of Bayern in the DFB-Pokal, but this was an outstanding response from the Bavarians: Freiburg are sixth in the table.

“I’m very proud of the team’s performance. I think the result is impressive. We wanted to show a reaction after the game against Wolfsburg. We did,” enthused Sydney Lohmann after the match, via the club’s official match report.

Each team has one game left against the top four: Bayern against Leverkusen and Wolfsburg against Frankfurt.

With only one point to separate the top two, it’s a tight race to the finish line.