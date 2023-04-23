Despondent Thomas Müller has no answers after Mainz 05 drubs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller made his return to Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI, but things did not go as planned.

Müller had one of his worst games of the season and the team lost 3-1, which pushed the Bavarians down to second place in the Bundesliga.

“Our game was very flawed today, especially myself, we weren’t good with the ball. In the second half, all of a sudden it was 3-1 Mainz. We didn’t have the energy to come back. The third goal broke our necks. I’m a bit at a loss. I have no explanation,” Müller told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Müller also had his performance critiqued by Tuchel in the postgame media scrum.

“It wasn’t his day. Purpose was missing in his actions. He took a shot twice when João (Cancelo) was completely free,” Tuchel said.

Yup, it was not Müller’s day on any level.

