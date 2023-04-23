Six reasons why Bayern Munich is falling apart

As Bayern Munich was worn down and trampled by a hungrier and more lively Mainz 05 side, it became apparent that the Bavarians are steadily falling apart under Thomas Tuchel.

But why?

Well, our guy Phillip Quinn laid out six reasons why this season has went down the drain —it’s a bunch of wild financial blunders in quick succession:

Extending Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and doubling his salary when he has no sell-on value, you have to buy a world class striker this summer and you already have Tel on the bench who will now apparently be third string and want to leave. Firing Julian Nagelsmann and being on the hook for the remainder of a salary for three years unless he signs somewhere else. Then, what? You’re hoping the team he wants to sign for is willing to fork over big money for him or you’re going to turn down the fee and keep paying his salary? You’re just going to accept what you can get at that point. Hiring Tuchel for so long and at a higher salary than Nagelsmann was making, when we know he doesn’t stay anywhere long before wearing out his welcome. Granted, it might have been impossible to get him for less than his three-year deal, but his track record of wearing down his roster and his relations within clubs has been an issue in the past. Paying transfer fees for two assistant coaches this year, lol. Like we all know, the club is going to have to spend something like €100 million on a new striker this summer. And it’s clear that Tuchel is going to push the club to sign Joao Cancelo full-time, risking the futures of Noussair Mazraoui and Alphonso Davies.

