“Difficult to explain”: Bayern Munich board reeling after disaster at Mainz

Bayern Munich’s listless 1-3 defeat at Mainz 05 played out much like their other recent outings against Bundesliga foes. A singular early goal, aimless periods of dominance, a trance-like lapse into capitulation, and utter haplessness afterwards to reclaim the edge.

Only this time, it wasn’t a surprise tournament exit or a piddling draw. No, Mainz roared back to life and delivered a smashing of the record champions, whose domestic league title streak is now in serious jeopardy with five matchdays to go.

It’s left the bosses in want of explanation.

“We played a good first half,” said sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić (via FCBayern.com). “After that we were lacking in energy and didn’t manage to dominate the game. We weren’t physically there. We had chances to score the second goal then conceded the equalizer out of nowhere. The defeat is difficult to explain.”

Kahn, Salihamidžić and Hainer all went into the dressing room with the team after the final whistle [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/bNFZXKT3te — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 22, 2023

All the bosses at Säbener Straße now find themselves in the uncomfortable glare of public scrutiny — particularly in relation to their decision to axe former manager Julian Nagelsmann last month, when all the season’s competitions were still in play. But CEO Oliver Kahn continued to defend the move explicitly, as the faintest hint of questions begin to arise about the new man in charge, ex-Chelsea FC, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

“Thomas Tuchel is the last person we have to discuss now,” Kahn said firmly (via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s trying everything to take the boys forward.

“I have no problem with criticism. I’ve experienced a lot in my career and I know what it means when things don’t go well at FC Bayern. We all bear responsibility. Despite this poor performance, we can still become German champions this season.”

As it stands, things are now out of Bayern’s hands. If Dortmund win out, the Meisterschale will be theirs.

Looking for more analysis mixed with a bad-tempered rant? Then check out our postgame podcast! Explicit content warning because there’s swearing, it really was that kind of game. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.