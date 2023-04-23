Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel says “no sugarcoating” that team “can’t perform for 90 minutes” after Mainz 05 shellacking

When Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel took over for Julian Nagelsmann, the hope was that he would reinvigorate the team.

Yikes.

Bayern Munich has only two wins in seven games under Tuchel and the team has now lost three of those seven games. To rub salt into those wounds, Bayern Munich had only lost three of the last 37 games that Nagelsmann managed.

Double yikes — but as Stringer Bell once famously said while staring down the loaded barrels of Omar Little and Brother Mouzone...”Go on with it...”

“There’s no need to sugar-coat the situation. We dropped too many points in the second half of the season. We’re not able to perform over 90 minutes. We’ll work intensively in the next days regardless of the table situation. I’m definitely responsible. As long as I’m on the sidelines, I always feel responsible — no matter whether I’ve been here for a day, a week or a year. We’ll analyze everything together,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel thinks fatigue has played a role in Bayern Munich’s recent demise.

“We’re not awake, we’re exhausted. The team looks like they’ve already played 70 games this season,” Tuchel said (as captured by @Sport1’s Kerry Hau via @iMiaSanMia),

Things are very, very bad...and Tuchel knows it.

“It was so unnecessary to lose this game. We weren’t focused enough. I felt no energy from us to fight back when Mainz pushed us. I don’t know why. It’s really difficult for us at the moment. Too much has happened in the team. They couldn’t fight back,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel also indicated that he will fulfill his promise to give the weary team three days off this week — even after the dismal performance.

“We’re lacking energy. We won’t get it back by calling everyone to training tomorrow. I don’t think we look fresh. We need to take a little bit of distance,” Tuchel told Sky (via @iMiaSanMia).

A reboot might help, but the only real salve for this season is an end — and unfortunately for Bayern Munich, there are still five more games to play.

