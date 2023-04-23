The FCB factor: Who among Bayern Munich’s top striker targets is likely to sign for us? – Part 4

I’ve recently written three posts regarding the likelihood of signing Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), and Victor Osimhen (Napoli), but this article introduces new names that Bayern Munich have been linked to recently and what they think of them (ranked from most to least prioritized), in addition to those three players I already covered. Let’s see who the club have in their sights.

Quotes are from Sport Bild journos Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia)

1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Extremely expensive, but if Bayern and Tuchel want him and the player wants the move, then the club would go all in

2. Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Not rated highly as Osimhen but appreciated internally. If Osimhen proves to be impossible, then Kolo Muani is the alternative.

3. Rasmus Højlund (Haaland?) (Atalanta)

Considered the most realistic option. Cheaper than Osimhen and Kolo Muani but not proven.

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

His situation is still being monitored but Bayern are growing increasingly doubtful regarding his availability, willingness to move, age, no resale value, although Tuchel would like to work with him.

5. Jonathan David (Lille)

Not a target and not highly rated by the club. Bayern are looking for better strikers.

6. Honorable mentions: Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Not on Bayern’s shortlist

Which of the new guys on the list do you want Bayern to sign? Let us know in the comments!

