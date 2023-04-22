Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Rant — Mainz 3-1 Bayern Munich (Explicit)

Well that’s it, Bayern Munich are cooked. The Bundesliga title is sliding out of reach, and honestly should’ve been well out of reach if any competent challenger existed in this league. What an absolute shambles. This isn’t time to mince words. The situation is really dire.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Despair. Sadness. Swearing.

How Thomas Tuchel has completely abandoned the simplicity we saw versus Borussia Dortmund.

Why can’t Bayern Munich score the second goal? The demise of the “can-opener”.

How the Thomas Tuchel DNA is already becoming visible at Bayern, and it’s not good.

Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to know the strengths of his squad.

Another case of awful substitutions — why sub Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich?

Calling on the board to resign on the back of this gamble, and many other mistakes.

Isn’t the squad good enough to beat Mainz? How Thomas Tuchel needs to fix this.

Let’s stop remixing failed experiments — no more back threes especially.

