Match awards from Bayern’s disappointing 3-1 loss away to Mainz

Once again, Bayern Munich fail to close out a match after taking the lead. This time proved to be more costly than last week, as Mainz stormed back with three second half goals to take all three points. With Bayern’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga table at just two points, Dortmund have the chance to take the lead with a win today. Here are our match awards for the lackluster loss to Mainz:

Jersey Swap: Leandro Barreiro

Barreiro’s goal would go down as the game-winner for Mainz, but his contributions began far before he got his goal. His presence on the field greatly helped Mainz and impeded Bayern’s game plan. I won’t bore you with the stats, but if you look them up, Barreiro filled the stat sheet in categories on both sides of the ball. It was a very impressive night for the Luxembourg international. In an non-Bayern-biased blog, Barreiro would be named man of the match.

Der Bomber: Sadio Mané

Mané was back in the starting lineup for the first time since his skirmish with Leroy Sané. Right from the beginning you could tell that he was hungry for a goal. He first put the ball in the back of the net with a nice chip over the keeper, but the flag went up for offsides, and after a long VAR review, he was confirmed to be just inches off. Not long after that, he was finally able to get a goal, albeit, not as pretty as the other. However, like the rest of Bayern, the attack pretty much shut off at this point, allowing Mainz to take over.

Fußballgott: Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui came off the bench after just nine minutes due to Davies’ injury. Tuchel stuck with a back-three defense which allowed Mazraoui to play more in the midfield than his conventional spot at right back — which I think really suited him well. Save Cancelo, he was probably the best creator of chances that Bayern had. He also got back and helped on defense as needed. In fact, I think that if Tuchel would have went to four in the back, it would have helped on the last two goals. Mazraoui would have likely been there to help on defense, rather than pushed up in the midfield.

Der Kaiser: Mathias de Ligt

I am going to be honest with you here, de Ligt just screwed up the least out his fellow defenders and keeper. Don’t get me wrong, he did plenty in the defense — recording 12 recoveries on the day among other defensive stats — but like many of his teammates, he did nothing to stand out.

Meister of the Match: Joao Cancelo

Cancelo did very well to adapt to the emergency substitution made in the ninth minute due to Davies’ injury. He was forced to move from the right flank to the left, and managed it very well. Throughout the match — especially after going down — Cancelo worked hard to get Bayern’s attack going. He tracked balls back out of Bayern’s box and would immediately turn to try to start the counter. He definitely made mistakes on the night, but his effort throughout the full 90 minutes, along with his assist on Mané’s goal, put him as Meister for me.

Looking for more analysis mixed with a bad-tempered rant? Then check out our postgame podcast! Explicit content warning because there’s swearing, it really was that kind of game. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.