Four observations from Bayern Munich’s utter capitulation to Mainz 05

Let me preface this by saying that I have covered the game while at a football tournament that my brother was playing in and in transit on the ride home, so please appreciate the effort.

Bayern Munich did not make their job any easier, and that’s the reason why they return to Munich with absolutely nothing. Sadio Mané’s opener (you read that right, it counted) proved to be worthless as Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro, and Aaron Martin gave Bayern the sucker punch of a lifetime. What are the takeaways from today’s game?

Alphonso Davies’ unfortunate season

As if things couldn’t get worse for the Canadian, it just did. Davies has had a rather turbulent season and it is most unfortunate that he has pulled up with what appears to be a hamstring (season-ending) injury. Not to mention he slipped prior to his substitution. Forget Steven Gerrard, “Slippy” is now the name for our players.

Nobody is afraid of Bayern anymore

The early pressure from Mainz is just more proof that no one is intimidated by Bayern anymore. Bayern’s weaknesses have presented themselves so starkly that coaches can now figure out exactly what to do to hurt Bayern. Troubling times.

Noussair Mazraoui deserves more playing time

Mazraoui has recently come out to express his displeasure at the lack of minutes. But due to Davies’ injury, he was able to showcase what he can really do. The play that endeared us to him initially has shown itself yet again. Hopefully he and Josip Stanisic can start more games. Oh by the way, #FreeMathysTel.

Mentalitat Scheisse

Bayern were pushing for that first goal and when they did, there was a visible lack of chances from the Borg after they took the lead. Is it a mentality thing that makes the players go “we’ve got our goal, and that’s enough”? I was adamant that Thomas Müller (who wasn’t great today) would’ve lit a fire in the players if we wanted to make the Champions League exit to Manchester City less humiliating, but I would argue that the players should’ve been able to do so without the presence of the Raumdeuter. Bayern are slowly losing the title of being ”mentality monsters” and they must regain this image.