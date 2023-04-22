Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies pulls up lame, leaves Mainz 05 match

After just nine minutes of match play, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was forced to leave the Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 due to an injury.

This is purely speculation, but it appeared that Davies pulled his left hamstring as he pulled up lame, while driving down the left side of the pitch. Davies immediately knew something was wrong, went down, and called to the bench to be replaced.

This is the latest setback for Davies, who has struggled this season for the Bavarians.

Thomas Tuchel opted to replace Davies with disgruntled defender Noussair Mazraoui, who complained about his playing time situation after Bayern Munich was eliminated from the Champions League by Manchester City.

Upon entry into the contest, Mazraoui took over as the right wing-back, which pushed Joao Cancelo over to the left side.

