Oliver Kahn blames the players for Bayern Munich’s 3-1 loss to Mainz, refuses to resign

Bayern Munich have encountered another bump in the road while attempting to save themselves from going trophyless this season. Losing 3-1 to Mainz have put the German champions at risk of losing the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2013.

Many people believe that the club management’s untimely decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann has exacerbated Bayern’s already struggling season, leading to increased scrutiny of their decision-making. But is the front office responsible for all the blame?

In a post-game interview, club CEO Oliver Kahn slammed the players for their lack of effort and determination. He said, “We played a catastrophic second half. Who has the team here that wanted to become German champions? It will be very difficult to become champions with such an appearance.” (as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

With just five games left to play, it will not be easy for Bayern to win the league title unless they kick it up a notch. “There are 11 men who are on the pitch and who have to work their assess off for the goals of this club. What the team brought to the pitch is not enough to win the title,” added Kahn.

Despite fans calling for his resignation following Bayern’s elimination from the DFB Pokal and the Champions League, Kahn has confirmed that he will not be stepping down as the club's CEO. He said, “My only goal is to bring an end to the season with the league title – and then really attack again in the new season.”

Will Bayern manage to win the league or will it be a season to forget for Thomas Tuchel and his men?

Looking for more analysis mixed with a bad-tempered rant? Then check out our postgame podcast! Explicit content warning because there’s swearing, it really was that kind of game. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

