Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wary of Mainz 05

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel first achieved fame as head coach of Mainz 05. Now, he will try to hold the Carnival Club down as it seeks to play the role of spoilers against Bayern Munich.

“It’s going to be very difficult. Mainz will prepare intensively for this game. They have their very own style. They are third in the second half table. It’s going to be a brutally difficult task. Playing in Mainz is always tough. We have to be ready,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s important how the team handles the situation. A lot of things have happened this season. The team has experienced a lot. I experienced in Paris myself how sad it is that the league title is taken for granted. It must not be taken for granted. We’re fighting for the title. We shouldn’t be ashamed of that. In Paris, too, at some point it was no longer enough to become champions. It was downplayed. There’s a lot of work involved in our day-to-day business. We have to fight in games and be ready.”

As for who Tuchel might start in such an important match, the coach did not give any hints.

“We’re waiting for training. If nothing happens, everyone will be there (except the suspended Benjamin Pavard),” Tuchel said. “Sure, we won’t be celebrated as if an underdog won the title. We will not downplay our ambition to become champions. A league title is less prone to failure because you have time over a longer period of time. There problems can be compensated.”

Finally, when asked about the squad’s sputtering attack, Tuchel tried to highlight some areas of concern.

“I think at the moment we’re missing a bit of determination and a bit of ‘egoism’. It’s all about decisions. I’ve never scored a goal in my career, but you have to keep a cool head in such situations. It’s our turn to work on that,” said Tuchel.