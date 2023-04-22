Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

With both cup competitions now out of reach, Bayern Munich only have to concentrate on the Bundesliga. The performances have been poor, so coach Thomas Tuchel needs something to get the fanbase back on his side. Hopefully, this game against his former team Mainz will be that something.

With Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting potentially out and Benjamin Pavard suspended, this could be a chance to try some new names in the lineup. Lord knows the existing names haven’t been up to snuff. But the coach has made some strange decisions in the recent past, so it stands to reason that he may not do what the fans want. We’ll just have to wait and see.

