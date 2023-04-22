Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich exec acknowledges whiff on Sadio Mané as striker; Bayern wants Leroy Sané extension, while Mané, Serge Gnabry might get sold; Manchester United wants Yann Sommer; Liverpool not giving up on Ryan Gravenberch; and MORE!

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was faced with a tough challenge last summer once it became clear that Robert Lewandowski wanted to leave the club.

The solution? Ink Liverpool FC’s Sadio Mané to a deal to replace Lewandowski.

That experiment did not work.

“With Sadio Mané, we signed a player who can also play as striker. In retrospect, of course, you can play it smart and say: That’s not the case. Serge (Gnabry), King (Coman), Leroy (Sané), Sadio (Mané), (Mathys) Tel, (Eric Maxim) Choupo (Moting), Thomas (Müller), Jamal (Musiala) – all are top players.”

When pushed about who Bayern Munich might pursue, Salihamidžić would not divulge anything.

“I will not discuss any names now. But we will see what the coach has in mind, who comes into consideration, what the financial capacities are — and then we’ll decide,” the sporting director said.

Earlier this week, we saw a report that Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané could be on the chopping block this summer. Now, Abendzeitung is also stating that the duo might be up for sale as well:

Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané are considered candidates for sale. Thomas Tuchel will discuss the future of both players with the board in the coming weeks.

Neither player really had a good season. Bayern Munich fans are less attached to Mané than Gnabry at this point, but as Thomas Tuchel re-forms the squad in his vision, they could be just two of many, who are potentially going to be sold.

Bayern Munich’s season has been knocked upside down.

The DFB-Pokal run is over, the Champions League hopes have been crushed, and now fan have been left to pick up all of the pieces, while hoping like hell that the squad can remain focused enough to capture the Bundesliga (which is no sure thing at this point):

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05.

The fallout from Bayern Munich’s elimination at the hands of Manchester City including the Oliver Kahn getting ousted rumors, Thomas Tuchel’s blame game, the team’s collapse since the hiring of Tuchel, and more!

Transfer talk including Bayern Munich’s striker list — which has two less names these days, including Hasan Salihamidžić failing to take accountability for the lack of a Robert Lewandowski contingency plan.

With Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Alexander Nübel, and Sven Ulreich all currently set to open up the 2023/24 season with Bayern Munich, something has to give — and it could be a sale of Sommer.

Well, if Manchester United has anything to say about it, anyway:

Manchester United are interested in acquiring the services of 34-year-old Bayern Munich shot-stopper Yann Sommer. According to The Telegraph, Manchester are interested in signing Yann Sommer ahead of next season. The Red Devils are keen on having further reinforcement in the goalkeeping position and would love to have the Bayern Munich shot-stopper at their disposal. Sommer was the undisputed number one for Borussia Mönchengladbach for years. The Swiss international was the mainstay of their team. And, his performances resulted in a Bayern Munich transfer in the winter window of the ongoing season.

Sommer has been stellar since joining Bayern Munich and would make a fine starting goalkeeper for mostly any team. It would not be shocking if Bayern Munich does end up selling him off, either.

Liverpool FC might not be pulling out of the race to bring in Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich after all:

Liverpool are determined to test Bayern Munich’s resolve over Ryan Gravenberch after the German giants issued a hands-off warning this week, sources have told Football Insider. The Reds are keen to sign the Dutchman this summer as they look to revitalise an ageing midfield that will be further weakened by the losses of both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Gravenberch had long been admired by Liverpool prior to his move to Munich, recruitment staff having been impressed by his performances for Ajax since graduating from the academy to the first team in 2018.

Liverpool knows Bayern Munich is reluctant to let Gravenberch leave, but the player could also force the issue. If that happens, Jurgen Klopp’s club will be ready:

Football Insider understands he is keen to play more frequently next term and it is that desire that Liverpool hope to leverage in order to get him out of the Allianz Arena this summer. Sources close to the Merseyside club have described Gravenberch as the right “age, profile, standard and potential” they are looking for in their midfield signings this summer. However, they are aware of reports emerging from Munich this week suggesting that there is no chance of the 20-year-old being allowed to leave just 12 months on from his arrival. It remains to be seen if that is simply posturing from the German champions as they seek to turn a profit on the player or whether he is part of new coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans. But, if given any encouragement that a deal can be struck, Liverpool plan to make a move for the Netherlands international.

Bayern Munich earned a 1-1 decision against Manchester City in the Champions League, but it was not enough to claw through to the next round. Manchester City won the tie 4-1 on aggregate and the Bavarians will now try to hold on to their slim lead in the Bundesliga to salvage the once-promising season.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI selections — what worked, what didn’t.

A rundown of the scoring, the subs, and the many, many yellow cards.

Erling Haaland is ruining Dayot Upamecano (who had another rough outing).

When the changes go down Kingsley Coman needs to stay. He was a menace.

What this all means and why the board’s decision continues to be a complete disaster.

Leroy Sané has had a good season at Bayern Munich and has shown enough promise for the club to want to get a contract extension done with the Germany international:

Bayern want to extend Leroy Sané’s contract beyond 2025. The bosses are very happy with his development and have noticed that he’s committed to the team and improved his body language. Talks to take place in the second half of the year.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly drawing interest from Italy as Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan might all want to kick the tires on the big Englishman:

