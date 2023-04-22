Joshua Kimmich is Bayern Munich’s new penalty taker

Bayern Munich has a new penalty kicker in town: defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich. The No. 6 confirmed as such after the Manchester City game (via kicker, captured by @iMiaSanMia), during which he beat Ederson from the spot to mark the Bavarians’ only goal across two Champions League quarter-finals legs.

Kimmich’s well-taken penalty came in the 83rd minute; he sent Ederson flying the wrong way before striking down the center. But it came far too late — by then there was no chance to make up the remainder of the 4-1 deficit. And so the Bavarians could only rue their earlier missed opportunities.

“It is really annoying that we didn’t take the lead with all the chances that we had. I would have liked to see how this match had gone if we had made it 1-0 in the first half,” Kimmich added on DAZN after the match (via @iMiaSanMia). “If you look at the whole 180 minutes of this tie, there were only 20 or 30 minutes when we didn’t play well. I don’t think we needed a miracle today. We could have scored three goals or more today.”

Kimmich’s role puts the captain and long-standing veteran in another pivotal position on the pitch. It’s another step forward for the 28-year-old as he adjusts to life under new coach Thomas Tuchel, and he takes the spot over other candidates like Thomas Müller and Sadio Mané.

Bayern look to be shuffling the set piece decks under Tuchel — who has deployed left-footed Leroy Sané to take on a share of Kimmich’s corner duties. But with his elevation to top choice for PKs, Kimmich will remain right in the thick of things when the stakes are highest.

