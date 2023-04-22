Did Uli Hoeneß do Bayern Munich a favor when they drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim?

In the tightest title race the Bundesliga has ever seen, the two challengers slipped up big time as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both drew their games: 1-1 vs Hoffenheim and 3-3 against Stuttgart, respectively. Of course, former Bayern youth coach Sebastian Hoeneß (nephew of long-time club servant Uli Hoeneß) was at the helm for Stuttgart who apparently said that Dortmund wasn’t serious enough to hold their lead and therefore fell to a 3-3 draw. Now, did Uli tell Seb a thing or two?

“No, he didn’t,” Seb said flatly (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Uli knows that I always want to win. It’s not about wanting to win for FC Bayern, I want to win for VfB Stuttgart. We need the points, that’s our focus.”

In any case, we can thank Seb for making sure that Dortmund did not leapfrog Bayern in the league standing. Once a Bavarian, always a Bavarian.