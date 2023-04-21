Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann explains why he won’t go to Chelsea FC

People forget but Bayern Munich isn’t the only club experiencing a circus at the top level right now. Per Fabrizio Romano, talks have completely broken down between Julian Nagelsmann and Chelsea FC, with the two parties having differing views on some crucial points. After several rounds of talks, Nagelsmann himself apparently withdrew from the race.

Speaking to Sky Germany (via Fabrizio Romano), the former Bayern Munich coach apparently commented on the situation, saying, “To cancel something, you have to commit to something.” Cryptic, but it does get the point across. Fans will recall that, at Bayern, Nagelsmann was assured that he’d have complete control over transfers and the direction of the team as a whole, which included a long five-year contract. Perhaps the Blues were unwilling to concede those demands.

This will come as a blow to Chelsea’s search for a new manager. Having already hired former coach Frank Lampard as an interim, they were looking to have Nagelsmann take over next summer. Now, Todd Boehly and the new Chelsea management will shift to fresh targets, such as former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. This is also an unfortunate turn of events for Bayern, as they were probably hoping that the spendthrift Blues owners would pay a decent transfer fee to sign Nagelsmann.

What does this mean for the former Bayern Munich coach? Nothing much. Even if the Chelsea job is off the table, he can expect plenty more attractive offers to come his way. Come next summer, expect Nagelsmann to be coaching one of the top clubs in Europe.