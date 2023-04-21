Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel explains why Thomas Müller didn’t start in either Manchester City game

When Bayern Munich were tossed out of the Champions League 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City, fans were baffled why coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave Thomas Müller on the bench in both games. But apparently, Tuchel thinks Müller isn’t the type of player to play in those games.

“I’m a Müller fan myself; the Manchester games haven’t suited him perfectly otherwise he probably would have played,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Everything is fine at the moment. I was pleased with his reaction on the training ground yesterday.”

Of course, Müller isn’t one to gripe about not playing (which is the prelude to a coach that will eventually be sacked by Bayern). “I was extremely impressed. He handled it in an exemplary way. But I have to make my decisions, sometimes they are difficult. There’s nothing personal. Everyone has to accept the competitive situation,” Tuchel said.

I’m sorry but a branch stuck in the ground would’ve known that Müller is the most important player on the team and that he ALWAYS plays. Leaving out your most influential player in a crucial time is the last thing any sane coach would do (well at least ours acknowledged the things that made us lose).

In any case you STILL don’t agree about Müller’s importance, I’ll just leave this here: