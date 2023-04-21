Bayern Munich reach transfer agreement...for Chelsea coach Anthony Barry

Back when current Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was first hired and things were...not calm, but calmer than they currently are, one of the main topics of discussion was the signature of Anthony Barry. After Tuchel replaced former head coach Julian Nagelsmann, he hired his own coaching staff, as is customary when a new coach joins a club. But he also wanted Chelsea set piece coach Anthony Barry, who was not able to join because the London club understandably refused to just let him go without any compensation.

The haggling between the clubs took to find the right price took a while, but the two clubs have finally reach an agreement, according to Sunday times correspondent Jonathan Northcroft, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. Northcroft also reports that Barry will finalize his switch in “a few days.” Additionally, The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson says that Bayern will pay Chelsea “close to 1 million pounds.” So we can probably infer that the fee is 1 million euros.

After a worrisome start to his time at Bayern, winning just 2 of 6 games and getting bounced out of the DFB Pokal and Champions League right away, Tuchel will be feeling a little heat. Still, Bayern paid a fairly significant fee for a coach to aid Tuchel, suggesting that they still fully back the former Chelsea head coach. It would be pretty funny, in a sad kind of way, if Bayern were to sack Tuchel after the season is over and Barry would leave for no compensation after about a month at the club.