Mathys Tel set to play regularly in the wake of Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit vs. Manchester City

Mathys Tel is a special talent, and it was evident that his cameos throughout the season (especially in Bayern Munich’s Champions League tie with Manchester City) warranted a start. But neither Julian Nagelsmann nor Thomas Tuchel (in his short reign so far) have played the 17-year-old French starlet. Now, it looks like he will get his wish after all.

According to a report from Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the youngster will now play more games from this point on and that notions of a loan assignment elsewhere have been squashed.

Now that is how you earn your playing time: be patient. You must also show what you can do to make your case. It’s not how it always turns out, however, in the case of poor Josip Stanisic. He has pocketed Kylian Mbappé 2-3 times now, ensuring Bayern’s progression to the UCL QFs, but hasn’t gotten a sniff even at club level. Same goes for some other players. Tuchel has a big job of handling all these players and keeping them happy.