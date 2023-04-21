Daily Schmankerl: Is there a snag in Bayern Munich’s talks with Lucas Hernandez?; Liverpool to snare Chelsea’s Mason Mount; Erling Haaland’s contract changed at Man City; Tottenham wants to keep Harry Kane; FC Barcelona eyeing Chelsea star; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez is still waiting on his anticipated contract extension, via kicker’s Georg Holzner:

Six weeks ago, Bayern were planning on giving Lucas Hernández a new contract, but talks haven’t concretized so far. The club’s bosses will discuss the squad planning for next season with Tuchel in the foreseeable future - Hernández will also be discussed.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) says that plans have not changed on Hernandez, however:

Bayern’s plans with Lucas Hernández have not changed despite the coaching change. The club wants to extend Hernández’s contract, preferably before the end of the season. Negotiations are in the final stages, few details left to be finalized.

The reports conflict on the rationale for why a deal is not closer to being done. Given the previous reports, it would seem that Hau’s story is more on-point (basically all that is missing is the signature), but we should find out soon.

The variables of adding a new coach to the mix, plus some uncertainty surrounding how Hernandez will rebound from his ACL surgery still could play a role in how things proceed, but it does feel like a deal will be agreed upon in June.

Liverpool has been closely linked to Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, but it looks like Jurgen Klopp really wants Chelsea FC’s Mason Mount:

Liverpool have prepared a contract offer for Mason Mount ahead of a summer bid. The midfielder’s deal at Chelsea expires in 2024.

Bayern Munich’s season has been knocked upside down.

The DFB-Pokal run is over, the Champions League hopes have been crushed, and now fan have been left to pick up all of the pieces, while hoping like hell that the squad can remain focused enough to capture the Bundesliga (which is no sure thing at this point):

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05.

The fallout from Bayern Munich’s elimination at the hands of Manchester City including the Oliver Kahn getting ousted rumors, Thomas Tuchel’s blame game, the team’s collapse since the hiring of Tuchel, and more!

Transfer talk including Bayern Munich’s striker list — which has two less names these days, including Hasan Salihamidžić failing to take accountability for the lack of a Robert Lewandowski contingency plan.

Tottenham Hotspur seems pretty inclined to keep Harry Kane in tow — preventing both Manchester United and Bayern Munich from having much hope to land the star striker:

Whilst Bayern’s interest could cause problems, Tottenham chairman Levy also has a forthright stance over Kane’s future. Speaking recently to the Cambridge Union, he suggested that the striker can still lift trophies - the England man’s ultimate desire - with Spurs and he seems less inclined to sell. “He can absolutely win a trophy at Spurs,” the Spurs chairman said. “But being a legend is also important. “The fact that he’s top scorer of Tottenham Hotspur – he’s making history. I hope one day that there is a statue of Harry Kane outside our stadium.”

FC Barcelona is considering taking a run at Chelsea FC defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante:

Barcelona directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff were at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to watch over N’Golo Kante, while they are also interested in Chelsea veterans Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cesar Azpilucueta.

Kante would be an interesting pick-up for Barca. With a lot of talent already in place in the club’s central midfield, Kante would offer a different skill-set than anyone else on the current roster.

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City (Bavarian Football Works)

Bayern Munich earned a 1-1 decision against Manchester City in the Champions League, but it was not enough to claw through to the next round. Manchester City won the tie 4-1 on aggregate and the Bavarians will now try to hold on to their slim lead in the Bundesliga to salvage the once-promising season.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI selections — what worked, what didn’t.

A rundown of the scoring, the subs, and the many, many yellow cards.

Erling Haaland is ruining Dayot Upamecano (who had another rough outing).

When the changes go down Kingsley Coman needs to stay. He was a menace.

What this all means and why the board’s decision continues to be a complete disaster.

Inter Milan defender Robin Gosens could be on his way back to Germany (a move he desperately needs):

News #Gosens: The interest from Wolfsburg has never cooled down. VfL still would like to sign him but it’s difficult. New approach for summer. Player is open to join VfL.



Valuation of €18m.



➡️ @Inter & Gosens received no official offer from Wolfsburg yet. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/LgI6BxYbdp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 20, 2023

Gosens really could use a fresh start. His tenure at Inter Milan just has not gone as planned.

With Real Madrid lurking, Manchester City has been able to remove the release clause from Erling Haaland’s contract. This means that anyone who wants to take a run at bringing Haaland in is going to have back up about 500 Brink’s trucks:

Manchester City removed the £150m release clause from Erling Haaland’s contract after manager Pep Guardiola signed a new deal earlier this season. He had been intensely linked with a future move to Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich will continue to rue the day it did not make a bigger push to get Haaland.