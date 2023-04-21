 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich bosses come away “heads held high” after Champions League defeat to Manchester City

Chin up, lads.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: Second Round Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Despite a lopsided 4-1 aggregate scoreline, Bayern Munich held their own for large stretches of each leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City. The intensity on display — from both the players and the fans — have the team brass reassured about the future.

“The stadium was with us, we were waiting for that first goal,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “Sadly we didn’t manage to get it. Overall we played well, we were superior for long periods and had chances. Sadly we still went out. Nevertheless, we can come away from the game with our heads held high.”

President Herbert Hainer also chimed in, via FCBayern.com: “We can be very satisfied with the team. We battled and didn’t give up. Manchester City were vulnerable but unfortunately we didn’t get the goal in the first half. That would’ve stoked the flames, it’s a shame. More was possible tonight. Our coach prepared the team very well and we weren’t worse than Man City. It always hurts to be knocked out.”

New coach Thomas Tuchel had a tough job to do in a short time on the job, but for now he’s got the bosses’ full backing. Even former president Uli Hoeneß offered his endorsement:

“Yes!” - Hoeneß when asked if he was satisfied with FC Bayern’s performance?

Now that Bayern are out of the Champions League as well as the DFB-Pokal, Tuchel’s remaining task for this season is much simpler: don’t let the Bundesliga slip. The Bavarians hold a slim two-point edge over rivals Borussia Dortmund, and a little morale boost wouldn’t hurt in the wake of a tough UCL exit.

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: 2023 Champions League Quarter Final second leg full coverage

View all 40 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works