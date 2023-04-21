Bayern Munich bosses come away “heads held high” after Champions League defeat to Manchester City

Despite a lopsided 4-1 aggregate scoreline, Bayern Munich held their own for large stretches of each leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City. The intensity on display — from both the players and the fans — have the team brass reassured about the future.

“The stadium was with us, we were waiting for that first goal,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “Sadly we didn’t manage to get it. Overall we played well, we were superior for long periods and had chances. Sadly we still went out. Nevertheless, we can come away from the game with our heads held high.”

President Herbert Hainer also chimed in, via FCBayern.com: “We can be very satisfied with the team. We battled and didn’t give up. Manchester City were vulnerable but unfortunately we didn’t get the goal in the first half. That would’ve stoked the flames, it’s a shame. More was possible tonight. Our coach prepared the team very well and we weren’t worse than Man City. It always hurts to be knocked out.”

New coach Thomas Tuchel had a tough job to do in a short time on the job, but for now he’s got the bosses’ full backing. Even former president Uli Hoeneß offered his endorsement:

️ „Ja!“ - Hoeneß auf die Frage, ob er mit der Leistung des FC Bayern zufrieden war? #FCBMCI @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/SwfI91XRFI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 19, 2023

“Yes!” - Hoeneß when asked if he was satisfied with FC Bayern’s performance?

Now that Bayern are out of the Champions League as well as the DFB-Pokal, Tuchel’s remaining task for this season is much simpler: don’t let the Bundesliga slip. The Bavarians hold a slim two-point edge over rivals Borussia Dortmund, and a little morale boost wouldn’t hurt in the wake of a tough UCL exit.

