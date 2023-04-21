Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka says there were a “number of reasons” for Champions League exit vs. Manchester City

Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City seal the team’s fate in the Champions League as the Citizens won 4-1 on aggregate.

No one — from fans, to the coaching staff, to players, to club executives should have been happy or satisfied with the end result and midfielder Leon Goretzka indicated that he had mixed emotions.

“Obviously, we’re extremely disappointed we couldn’t pull it off today. We put in a great performance, but a lot of little things went against us over the two games, and it wasn’t enough today. You have to take all the little moments into account, but at the end of the day we didn’t take our chances. There are a number of reasons for that. Of course, composure in front of goal is one of them,” Goretzka said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Ah yes, the finishing was certainly a big problem, but just one of many that the Bavarians had during the tie. The disappointment must fade quickly, however, as Bayern Munich has to face Mainz 05 this weekend.

