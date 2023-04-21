Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel to meet, discuss squad planning for 2023/24

One of the hot topics that will be discussed in the coming weeks will be the squad planning that will go into Bayern Munich’s roster for the 2023/24 season.

According to information captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich will meet with head coach Thomas Tuchel in six weeks to assess the current group of players and target new players that could be acquired over the summer:

Bayern bosses have a meeting scheduled with Thomas Tuchel in six weeks to discuss the squad planning for next season — and decide which type of players are needed and which players should leave. The main point of discussion will be a new striker.

Tuchel also addressed the situation in his postgame comments after Bayern Munich was eliminated form the Champions league by Manchester City.

“We’re still getting to know each other. I am involved and will give my opinion. I don’t think we’re going to fight over it. But first we have to get the maximum out of this squad before we think about reinforcements,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The club will have a number of key decisions to make. Let’s just throw some things at the wall:

The lack of a true striker and how to get one that won’t wreck the budget completely.

A decision on whether the team wants to continue on with players like Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry.

The unhappiness of players like Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch with their current roles.

A decision on whether or not Tuchel wants to move forward with Leon Goretzka, who has drawn the ire of the coach.

Where does Thomas Müller fit into the club’s plans (if at all)?

A decision on contract extensions for Lucas Hernandez and suddenly-out-of-favor Alphonso Davies.

Figuring out what to do with the four goalkeepers scheduled to be on the roster next season: Manuel Neuer, Yann Sommer, Alexander Nübel, and Sven Ulreich.

A decision on whether or not to buy Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo.

For some of those players, the Slim Reaper will cometh for their Bayern Munich careers.

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!