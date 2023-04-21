The FCB factor: Who among Bayern Munich’s top striker targets is likely to sign for us? — Part 3

Bayern Munich are still actively looking for a striker to be the proper successor to Robert Lewandowski. So far, the Rekordmeister have narrowed it down to three players: Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Let’s see what the latest updates say.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli — 9/10

Victor Osimhen is at the top of Bayern's shortlist, although his price tag of well over €100m is scaring the club off at the moment. Nevertheless, Bayern want to make an attempt for the Nigerian striker if Thomas Tuchel gives the green light [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/ODPxv4DinC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 18, 2023

The big boy transfer target of the Bavarians. Osimhen is going to cost more than Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani. Bayern have had experience in signing a Serie A player for a huge amount of cash (Matthijs de Ligt fom Juventus) and it paid off massively, so why not go for it again? This is gonna be one of Bayern’s biggest buys ever if they do manage to sway Napoli’s resident hardballer Aurelio De Laurentiis (probably tougher than Daniel Levy from Spurs), and it will either go down as the greatest buy or a Romelu Lukaku-esque flop.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has set a €150m price tag for Victor Osimhen and is still hoping to convince the striker and his entourage to extend his contract with Napoli [@Gazzetta_it] pic.twitter.com/3Qtpx7XIQn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 20, 2023

Should Bayern go all-in on Osimhen? Can Brazzo’s powerpoints convince De Laurentiis to sell at a lower price? Head to the comments and tell us?