The FCB factor: Who among Bayern Munich’s top striker targets is likely to sign for us? — Part 3

Time to go big or go home.

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern Muenchen v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Match Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich are still actively looking for a striker to be the proper successor to Robert Lewandowski. So far, the Rekordmeister have narrowed it down to three players: Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Let’s see what the latest updates say.

Victor Osimhen, Napoli — 9/10

The big boy transfer target of the Bavarians. Osimhen is going to cost more than Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani. Bayern have had experience in signing a Serie A player for a huge amount of cash (Matthijs de Ligt fom Juventus) and it paid off massively, so why not go for it again? This is gonna be one of Bayern’s biggest buys ever if they do manage to sway Napoli’s resident hardballer Aurelio De Laurentiis (probably tougher than Daniel Levy from Spurs), and it will either go down as the greatest buy or a Romelu Lukaku-esque flop.

Should Bayern go all-in on Osimhen? Can Brazzo’s powerpoints convince De Laurentiis to sell at a lower price? Head to the comments and tell us?

