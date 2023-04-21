The FCB factor: Who among Bayern Munich’s top striker targets is likely to sign for us? — Part 2

Bayern Munich are still actively looking for a striker to be the proper successor to Robert Lewandowski. So far, the Rekordmeister have narrowed it down to three players: Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Let’s see what the latest updates say.

Randal Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt — 6/10

Randal Kolo Muani remains an option. Although he doesn't 100% fit the profile of the #9 the club is looking for, Bayern appreciate his hunger and desire to score goals. A potential move also depends on Thomas Tuchel's approval [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/0c4Esw45EB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 18, 2023

Although he apparently does not exactly fit whatever criteria Bayern has for a striker, the Frenchman is still a good shout because he already has experience playing in Germany and he is still a young player which means he can still improve his game. Although he will cost as much, if not more than Kane, we can enjoy more of Kolo Muani. Cue those incredibly fans who will chat sh*t about us buying all of the league’s talent. I’m not even bringing up the term that fans use against us because you know what that is.

