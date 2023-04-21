 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The FCB factor: Who among Bayern Munich’s top striker targets is likely to sign for us? — Part 2

Is it time to support local?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are still actively looking for a striker to be the proper successor to Robert Lewandowski. So far, the Rekordmeister have narrowed it down to three players: Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Let’s see what the latest updates say.

Randal Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt — 6/10

Although he apparently does not exactly fit whatever criteria Bayern has for a striker, the Frenchman is still a good shout because he already has experience playing in Germany and he is still a young player which means he can still improve his game. Although he will cost as much, if not more than Kane, we can enjoy more of Kolo Muani. Cue those incredibly fans who will chat sh*t about us buying all of the league’s talent. I’m not even bringing up the term that fans use against us because you know what that is.

Should Bayern take a gamble on Kolo Muani? Let us know in the comments!

