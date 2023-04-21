The FCB factor: Who among Bayern Munich’s top striker targets is likely to sign for us? — Part 1

Bayern Munich are still actively looking for a striker to be the proper successor to Robert Lewandowski. So far, the Rekordmeister have narrowed it down to three players: Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli. Let’s see what the latest updates say.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur – 2/10

Bayern have asked the entourage of Harry Kane for information. The latest feedback is that the striker is leaning towards staying in England [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/T4P91FnLll — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 18, 2023

Looks like the dream is over for the English striker as he wants to stay in England. I was initially campaigning for a move for the talismanic striker, but there’s a lot of factors that goes against him:

He’s 30 this year: I think it’s time to stop signing short term players and start investing or developing young players. We’ve got Mathys Tel who has the goods to perform at the highest level. We’ve got Grant-Leon Ranos who’s banging in the goals for FCBII who is leaning towards a departure for the club. We need to get young’uns to stay and prosper. Language barrier: Kane is gonna have a rather tough time adjusting because he spent his entire career in England and making the jump to Germany at this stage seems unlikely. Sure we have Jude Bellingham who moved from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund, but he’s an entirely different case. Price tag: Typical English tax. Spurs are going to demand an exorbitant fee for someone who’s gonna be 30 soon and I can guarantee you that Kane is not worth the 80-100 million that’s been quoted here and there

Should Bayern Munich still get Harry Kane? Yes or no? Head to the comments and have your say!