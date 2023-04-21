Bayern Munich nixes two big names from its striker pursuit

On any given day, Bayern Munich can be linked with any one of a dozen or so strikers playing in various leagues across Europe.

Yup, that void left by Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona has not been filled and it appears that Bayern Munich is getting more serious about ensuring it enters the 2023/24 season with a true, target man at the top of the attack.

However, through this vetting process there will also be names eliminated from the running, and now there are apparently two players who Bayern Munich will not pursue, per Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia): Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and Werder Bremen center-forward Niclas Füllkrug:

Niclas Füllkrug and Dušan Vlahović are not on the club’s shortlist and will not be targeted.

The two players are probably two of the most affordable players that Bayern Munich has been linked to. Füllkrug is rumored to be available for 15 million (or less), while Vlahović could be had for a lesser price this summer as Juventus looks to shed some of the hefty salaries on its roster, while also generating revenue from player sales.

Whatever the case, we could be at the stage where Bayern Munich is narrowing down its candidates to finally fill the gaping hole left behind by Lewandowski.