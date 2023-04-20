 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 41 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05; Discussing the fallout from Bayern Munich’s elimination from the Champions League by Manchester City; Transfer talk; and MORE!

This is a safe zone: Vent about Bayern Munich with me...

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s season has been knocked upside down.

The DFB-Pokal run is over, the Champions League hopes have been crushed, and now fan have been left to pick up all of the pieces, while hoping like hell that the squad can remain focused enough to capture the Bundesliga (which is no sure thing at this point):

  • A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05.
  • The fallout from Bayern Munich’s elimination at the hands of Manchester City including the Oliver Kahn getting ousted rumors, Thomas Tuchel’s blame game, the team’s collapse since the hiring of Tuchel, and more!
  • Transfer talk including Bayern Munich’s striker list — which has two less names these days, including Hasan Salihamidžić failing to take accountability for the lack of a Robert Lewandowski contingency plan.

