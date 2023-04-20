Report: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is about to be sacked

Let it be known that FC Hollywood never lets drama rest, even after a major humiliation in the Champions League. Just hours after the elimination to Manchester City, it looks like the first consequences at Bayern Munich may be felt at the executive level, if journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft is to be believed. Yesterday night, he teased that something big was about to happen in German football.

I understand that there will be significant news coming out of German football in the coming days. — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) April 19, 2023

Here’s the outcome of that teaser — according to him, it’s only a matter of time before Oliver Kahn is sacked.

I have been told that there is “an ongoing process” and a “matter of time” before Oliver Kahn, the CEO of Bayern, is removed from his position — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) April 20, 2023

Some additional info from the quote tweets:

Club President Herbert Hainer could take over as interim chairman for the time being.

A return of Uli Hoeness is being considered.

Among ex-players, Philipp Lahm would be the most desirable candidate to take over the job, but he is currently busy as the Managing Director of Euro 2024 in Germany.

Hasan Salihamidzic is safe for now, as he enjoys the support of Hoeness.

Kahn’s problem is that he failed to win over the employees at the club, and currently has no support as a result.

You have to wonder how much the firing of Julian Nagelsmann has figured into this decision. His sacking and the subsequent hiring of Thomas Tuchel was presented as a consensus by the board, but Kahn always seemed to be the driving factor behind the move. Now that it has failed, his name has ended up on the chopping block.

What a turn of events, huh? If this is true, then this might be one of the craziest Bayern seasons in decades.