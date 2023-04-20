Bayern Munich’s Herbert Hainer would sack Julian Nagelsmann all over again

Thomas Tuchel’s start to life as Bayern Munich manager now includes only two wins from his first six matches. The poor run has increased scrutiny on Bayern’s board and front office for making the shock decision to have Tuchel replace Julian Nagelsmann during the most recent international break.

But in the wake of Bayern’s 1-1 second leg tie against Manchester City — which confirmed the Bavarians’ Champions League exit — club president Herbert Hainer is sticking to his guns and defending the managerial change.

“Definitely!” Hainer said when asked whether he’d make the same move again today (from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl, as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The development of the team under Nagelsmann showed that the potential wasn’t brought to the pitch.”

The Bavarians showed better fight at the second time of asking against City, earning a 1-1 draw at the Allianz, but their 3-0 first leg deficit proved to be just too steep of a mountain to climb. Granted, they still might’ve suffered the same fate under their former coach. And clearly, Bayern’s board didn’t feel they had enough time to wait and see with Nagelsmann, especially considering that Tuchel was ready and available to step in.

Recently extended striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s presence in the starting lineup provided a spark of hope after the Cameroonian was a big miss in the first leg — but it wasn’t enough in his first game back from injury. And Hainer is promising a renewed effort to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window.

“It was obvious we didn’t have a #9 who would change things up front,” Hainer added (via @iMiaSanMia). “You can assume that we’ll strengthen our squad to be able to compete in the league and Champions League.”

For now, though, the Bundesliga is the only piece of silverware left to play for in Bayern’s 2022/23 campaign.

