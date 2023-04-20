Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt picks up slumping teammate Dayot Upamecano

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has made life hell for center-backs all over Europe this season.

Over the last week, the Norwegian nightmare has gotten the better of Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano on several occasions, including during the Citizens’ 1-1 draw vs. the Bavarians in the Champions League.

A waved red card and a goal was the damage done, but Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt knows his defensive partner is one of the best in the Bundesliga, if not all of Europe.

The Dutchman said that Upamecano’s slip during Haaland’s goal on Wednesday was “unfortunate”, but that the Frenchman was solid overall on the day.

“For me he played a great game. It’s the small details that make the difference. I really enjoy playing with Upa. He’s always there, he’s not selfish, always plays for the team,” De Ligt told Tz’s Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Upamecano was in the midst of a tremendous season before his recent slump. Rest assured, the former RB Leipzig star will be working to get back on track and to be ready for Mainz 05 this weekend.

