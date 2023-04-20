Leroy Sané wonders what might’ve been for Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City

Bayern Munich are left asking if, if only, and what if after their luckless 1-1 draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie against Manchester City. The result sends the Bavarians home, in spite of a valiant effort in which they went out swinging in the face of a 3-0 first leg deficit.

BT sport captured Leroy Sané and roped the Bayern star in for a live postgame interview to get his reactions from the game. Sané couldn’t hide his disappointment, though he tried to strike a positive tone for the cameras.

“A good game from us — a really good strong game,” Sané said. “[But] I have to score, I definitely have to score. If I score there, the 1-0...”

It was Sané who had the golden opportunity to change the complexion of the tie and early, as this 17th minute highlight captures (0:49). After being played in deftly by Jamal Musiala, Sané had only the keeper to beat, but dragged his shot just wide of Ederson’s post.

“Today we could have done a lot,” Sané lamented. “It’s tough for me too, especially because I had a big chance. I think we had them very good under control. We pressured really good, won lots of balls in the midfield...if I would have scored...I would’ve liked to know how the game went.”

With Bayern’s early chances squandered, it was left to City to deliver the professional knockout blow. And predictably, they obliged through Erling Haaland in the second half. From 4-0 and with thirty minutes to play, there was no coming back.

“I know [City] quite well,” Sané added, offering congratulations to his former team — one whose style of play he still admires. “If you concede three goals away in the first leg, it’s tough...they’re really experienced, they know how to control the game. It’s really annoying how it went, especially how we played today.

“The team played really good. I’m proud about that. We have to keep up the spirit and just focus on the league now.”

Watch the full interview below:

"I know the team well... I know how strong they are at home."



Leroy Sané reacts as he is knocked out of Europe by his former club despite holding them to a draw on the night...#UCL pic.twitter.com/jJWsTSi8Zb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 19, 2023

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!