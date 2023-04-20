 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“No more excuses for us players”: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich won’t blame the coach

Rallying cry from the captain.

zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Are the knives already out at Bayern Munich? With a 1-1 result in the second leg of their Champions League tie against Manchester City, the Bavarians are now only two wins out of six in the Thomas Tuchel era, an unhappy distinction which last occurred in 1991. But Joshua Kimmich, who captained the side against City, isn’t interested in pointing fingers — only the thumb.

“It’s difficult to say what would have happened with a different coach,” Kimmich said after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “I think we’ll benefit a lot from Thomas Tuchel. Of course it’s a difficult situation for him. He comes here and we immediately have very, very important games.”

Kimmich, who was known to have forged a great connection with former coach Julian Nagelsmann, is striking a positive tone in a time of uncertainty. Now one of the team’s veterans and leaders, Kimmich seems keenly aware of the importance of urging his teammates onward, rather than descend into the blame game.

Call it leadership by example. The midfielder put in a heroic shift against a dynamic City midfield, helping Bayern assert a good amount of control over the game — but not enough to overcome their first leg deficit. That means a serious look in the mirror will be required.

“There are no more excuses for us players,” Kimmich added. “We can’t blame the coach or anything else. We’re on the pitch and we have to fix things. We’ll continue to work with the new coach. And I think it’s going to be good.”

