Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller says team isn’t scoring enough goals after poor Manchester City showing

After losing Robert Lewandowski last summer, Bayern Munich had to know not acquiring an adequate replacement was eventually going to catch up to it.

After months of cobbling together temporary solutions, the absence of a true, world class striker was too much to overcome.

Manchester City bounced Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate from the Champions League and the Bavarians were left reeling. For Thomas Müller, it just has to be better and more efficient from an attacking standpoint.

“At the end of the day we’re out. The crowd showed after the game that they saw how much effort we put in and how much we tried to turn the tide. Ultimately we’re not scoring enough goals, we have to be honest. It was a huge effort, we also had some great pieces of play, but in the end we lacked cutting edge and punch,” Müller told FCBayern.com. “We’re missing narrowly instead of putting them away, and if they are on target then the goalkeeper saves it. We can build on the energy, but we know on Saturday we’ve got opponents in Mainz who have had a week’s rest. That’s the main focus now, not dwelling on this bitter exit for too long.”

Müller also took a moment to give his thoughts on the officiating and the state of Bayern Munich’s field conditions.

“We played well but had problems with the 12th and 13th man,” Müller told The Athletic, referring to the woeful pitch and referee Clement Turpin, who was consistent target by just about everyone from Bayern Munich.

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

